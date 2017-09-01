Friday Night Fish Fry 9/1/2017

Friday, September 1, 2017 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • The Black Keys – Leavin’ Trunk
  • —–
  • Lightnin’ Hopkins – Hurricane Betsy
  • Jimmy Dawkins Band – Feel So Bad
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – Couldn’t Stand The Weather
  • —–
  • Muddy Waters – Howlin’ Wolf
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Strong Man Holler
  • Robert Cray – Right Next Door
  • —–
  • Joe Jouis Walker – Hellfire
  • Magic Slim – Highway Is My Home
  • Johnny Winter – Medicine Man
  • —–
  • T-Bone Walker – Stormy Monday
  • Fred McDowell – Levee Camp Blues
  • —–
  • Diane Durrett – Stone Cold In Love
  • Sean Costello – Talk to Your Daughter
  • Mudcat – The Mess Is On
  • —–
  • Liz Melendez – Keep My Head On
  • The Wood Brothers – Luckiest Man
  • Joe McGuinness – Payday
  • —–
  • Mississippi John Hurt – Payday
  • John Lee Hooker – Love My Baby
  • Howlin’ Wolf – Sitting on Top of the World
  • —–
  • Son Seals – Frigidaire Woman
  • Roy Buchannan – High Wire
  • Joe Bonamassa – Sloe Gin