Freaker’s Ball | #73 | 2017 September 5

There is unrest in the Forest.

Ball of the Freaker

Song Artist Album Year
“Mean Street” Van Halen Fair Warning
 1981
“Baby Love”

“Thank You for Your Love”

 Mother’s Finest Another Mother Further
 1977
“Bitter Creek” Eagles Desperado
 1973
“Indian Summer” Poco Indian Summer
 1977
“Funky Old Town” Dewey Terry Chief
 1972
“Walking in Space” Cast of Hair Hair
 1968
“The Trees” Rush Hemispheres
 1976
“Dan, My Fling” Carly Simon Carly Simon
 1971
“Grantchester Meadows” Pink Floyd Ummagumma
 1969