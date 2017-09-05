Freaker’s Ball | #73 | 2017 September 5
There is unrest in the Forest.
Ball of the Freaker
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|“Mean Street”
|Van Halen
|Fair Warning
|1981
|“Baby Love”
“Thank You for Your Love”
|Mother’s Finest
|Another Mother Further
|1977
|“Bitter Creek”
|Eagles
|Desperado
|1973
|“Indian Summer”
|Poco
|Indian Summer
|1977
|“Funky Old Town”
|Dewey Terry
|Chief
|1972
|“Walking in Space”
|Cast of Hair
|Hair
|1968
|“The Trees”
|Rush
|Hemispheres
|1976
|“Dan, My Fling”
|Carly Simon
|Carly Simon
|1971
|“Grantchester Meadows”
|Pink Floyd
|Ummagumma
|1969