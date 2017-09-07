Earwhacks
Japanese Hardcore:
Brain Death – Get Back
Brain Death – Convert City
G.I.S.M. – Death Agonies and Screams
Death Side – Death Side
Death Side – Circulate Pain
GAI – Blood Spit Night Forever
G-Spot – Nonfiction
Deadless Muss – Freedom & Rights
HALF YEARS – Power
The Comes – No Side
The Comes – Wa-Ka-Me
Systematic Death – Don’t Stop My Way
The Stalin – 365
New Additions:
Slender Loris – Tiny Bones
Civil Engineer – Between Stars
Airships On The Water – When You’re Caught
Ethan Sherman – Norway
Chris Alvino – Daddy’s Too Busy
Triptides – Throne of Stars