54-46 playlist 9/4

Monday, September 4, 2017 | Posted in 54-46, Playlists by Samantha Bartlett

Happy Labor Day Y’all!!

Stick Figure – Burial Ground
Yabby You – Beware
Dub Syndicate – Kingston 14 (w/ Gregory Isaacs)
10 ft. Ganja Plant – Shine Dub

Phyllis Dillon – You’re like Heaven to Me
The Abyssinians – Abendigo
The Ethiopians – Walkey Talkey

Junior Murvin – Tedious
Burning Spear – Swell Headed
Prince Far I – Jah Do That
Queen Ifrica – Genocide
Horace Andy – Money Money
Marcia Griffiths – Feel Like Jumping

Jah9 – Intention
Sister Nancy remixed by J Frequency – Bam Bam (jungle)