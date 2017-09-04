54-46 playlist 9/4
Happy Labor Day Y’all!!
Stick Figure – Burial Ground
Yabby You – Beware
Dub Syndicate – Kingston 14 (w/ Gregory Isaacs)
10 ft. Ganja Plant – Shine Dub
Phyllis Dillon – You’re like Heaven to Me
The Abyssinians – Abendigo
The Ethiopians – Walkey Talkey
Junior Murvin – Tedious
Burning Spear – Swell Headed
Prince Far I – Jah Do That
Queen Ifrica – Genocide
Horace Andy – Money Money
Marcia Griffiths – Feel Like Jumping
Jah9 – Intention
Sister Nancy remixed by J Frequency – Bam Bam (jungle)