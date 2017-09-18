54-46 Playlist 9/18/17
Byron Lee & the Dragonaires – More Scorcher
Nina Soul – Sleeping Trees
The Morwells – Jah Lion
The Gladiators – Don’t Fool the Young Girls
Dennis Bovell and the Dub Band – Lovers Rock
Mad Professor – Fresh Air
Tappa Zukie – Tappa Zukie In Dub
Lee Scratch Perry – Reggae Man
Augustus Pablo – Progression Dub
Freddie McGreggor – Natural Collie
The Meditations – RootsMan Party
Linval Thompson – Dread Are The Controller
Mikey Dread – Raggamuffin Dubstyle
The Bush Chemists – East of Jaro