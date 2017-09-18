54-46 Playlist 9/18/17

Monday, September 18, 2017 | Posted in 54-46, Playlists by Samantha Bartlett

Byron Lee & the Dragonaires – More Scorcher
Nina Soul – Sleeping Trees
The Morwells – Jah Lion

The Gladiators – Don’t Fool the Young Girls
Dennis Bovell and the Dub Band – Lovers Rock
Mad Professor – Fresh Air

Tappa Zukie – Tappa Zukie In Dub
Lee Scratch Perry – Reggae Man
Augustus Pablo – Progression Dub
Freddie McGreggor – Natural Collie

The Meditations – RootsMan Party
Linval Thompson – Dread Are The Controller
Mikey Dread – Raggamuffin Dubstyle
The Bush Chemists – East of Jaro