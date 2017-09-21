Psych-Out! September 20th 2017
Artist – Album – Song
Supreme Dicks – Workingman’s Dick – The Baal Shem
Supreme Dicks – The Unexamined Life – River Song
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Ice Cream for Crow – Semi Multicoloured Caucasian
Sun City Girls – Torch of the Mystics – The Vinegar Stroke
Polvo – Exploded Drawing – Passive Attack
Vibracathedral Orchestra – Dabbling with Gravity and Who You Are – Hypnotism in Yr Hips
Zoogz Rift – Idiots on the Minature Golf Course – Krugerrand 4
Sonic Youth – Goodbye 20th Century – Voice Piece for Soprano
Meat Puppets – II – Lake of Fire
Camper Van Beethoven – Camper Van Beethoven – We Love You
Madlib – Rock Konducta, Pt. 2 – Teapot
Harmonia – Musik von Harmonia – Sonnenschein
OOIOO – Gamel – Gamel Ulda
Oziric Tentacles – Erpsongs – Synth on a Plinth
Pelt – Max Meadows – Sun is Standing
The Flaming Lips – Telepathic Surgery – Michael, Time To Wake Up
Bill Orcutt, Jacob Felix Heule – Colonial Donuts – Labor and Enchantment
Sonic Youth – Confusion Is Sex – Lee Is Free
Mars – 78+ – Helen Forsdale
Cows – Daddy Has A Tail – Sticky and Sweet
OOIOO – Gamel – Jesso Testa
Azalia Snail – Dream Dazzler – Dream Dazzler Return
Stereolab – Space Age Bachelor Pad Music – The Groop Play Chord X
Apologizes for any misspellings. All 23 trax are hand transcribed for your listening pleasure.