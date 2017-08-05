The Desoto Hour 8/5/17
Emergency swing music for more I-85 repaving.
Count Basie – Basie’s Best
- “Lady Be Good”
- “Flat Foot Floogie”
- “Every Tub”
- “Boogie Woogie Blues”
- “One o’ Clock Jump”
- “Moten Swing”
- “Study in Brown”
- “Dinah”
- “Good Morning Blues”
Bob Crosby and His Orchestra – 1938
- “Honky Tonky Train Blues”
- “It’s Easier Said Than Done”
- “In the Shade of the New Apple Tree”
- “Please Be Kind”
- “Dixieland Shuffle”
- “The Old Apple Tree”
- “South Rampart Street Parade”
- “More Than Ever”
- “Little Rock Getaway”
- “It’s Wonderful”
- “You’re an Education”
- “Sugar Foot Strut”
Benny Goodman – Benny Goodman Sextet
- “Lullaby of the Leaves”
- “Temptation Rag”
- “How Am I to Know?”
- “Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea”
- “I’ll Never Be the Same”
- “Farewell Blues”
The Complete Artie Shaw, Vol. II
- “Comes Love”
- “Go Fly a Kite”
- “A Man and His Dream”
- “Traffic Jam”
- “Easy to Say”
- “I’ll Remember”
- “Serenade to a Savage”
- “Moon Ray”
- “Melancholy Mood”
- “One Night Stand”
- “One Foot in the Groove”