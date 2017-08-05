The Desoto Hour 8/5/17

Saturday, August 5, 2017 | Posted in Uncategorized by Joshua Bowling
Emergency swing music for more I-85 repaving.

Count Basie – Basie’s Best

  1. “Lady Be Good”
  2. “Flat Foot Floogie”
  3. “Every Tub”
  4. “Boogie Woogie Blues”
  5. “One o’ Clock Jump”
  6. “Moten Swing”
  7. “Study in Brown”
  8. “Dinah”
  9. “Good Morning Blues”

Bob Crosby and His Orchestra – 1938

  1. “Honky Tonky Train Blues”
  2. “It’s Easier Said Than Done”
  3. “In the Shade of the New Apple Tree”
  4. “Please Be Kind”
  5. “Dixieland Shuffle”
  6. “The Old Apple Tree”
  7. “South Rampart Street Parade”
  8. “More Than Ever”
  9. “Little Rock Getaway”
  10. “It’s Wonderful”
  11. “You’re an Education”
  12. “Sugar Foot Strut”

Benny Goodman – Benny Goodman Sextet

  1. “Lullaby of the Leaves”
  2. “Temptation Rag”
  3. “How Am I to Know?”
  4. “Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea”
  5. “I’ll Never Be the Same”
  6. “Farewell Blues”

The Complete Artie Shaw, Vol. II

  1. “Comes Love”
  2. “Go Fly a Kite”
  3. “A Man and His Dream”
  4. “Traffic Jam”
  5. “Easy to Say”
  6. “I’ll Remember”
  7. “Serenade to a Savage”
  8. “Moon Ray”
  9. “Melancholy Mood”
  10. “One Night Stand”
  11. “One Foot in the Groove”