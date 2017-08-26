The Desoto Hour 8/26/17
Welcome back, students!
We’ve got music for RATs.
Griff Williams & His Orchestra – We Could Have Dance All Night
- “Just One of Those Things”
- “Jalousie”
- “Medley”
- “The Girl Friend”
- “The Petite Waltz”
Stage Door Canteen
- “I’ve Heard That Song Before” – Harry James & Helen Forrest
- “You’ll Never Know” – Dick Haymes
- “Rum and Coca-Cola” – The Andrews Sisters
- “It’s Been a Long, Long Time” – Harry James & Kitty Kallen
- “Dance With a Dolly (With a Hole in Her Stocking)” – The Russ Morgan Orchestra
Bob Crosby & His Orchestra – 1938
- “South Rampart Street Parade”
- “More Than Ever”
- “Little Rock Getaway”
- “It’s Wonderful”
- “You’re an Education”
- “Sugar Foot Strut”
Count Basie –Basie’s Best
- “One O’ Clock Jump”
- “Moten Swing”
- “Study in Brown”
- “Dinah”
- “Good Morning Blues”
Preservation Hall Jazz Band – Best Of
- “Tiger Rag”
- “Mood Indigo”
- “The Bucket’s Got a Hole in It”
- “His Eye Is on the Sparrow”
- “St. Louis Blues”
- “Georgia on My Mind”
- “Joe Avery”
- “I Ain’t Got Nobody”
- “When the Saints Go Marchin’ In”