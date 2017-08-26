The Desoto Hour 8/26/17

Saturday, August 26, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Welcome back, students!

We’ve got music for RATs.

Griff Williams & His Orchestra – We Could Have Dance All Night

  1. “Just One of Those Things”
  2. “Jalousie”
  3. “Medley”
  4. “The Girl Friend”
  5. “The Petite Waltz”

Stage Door Canteen

  1. “I’ve Heard That Song Before” – Harry James & Helen Forrest
  2. “You’ll Never Know” – Dick Haymes
  3. “Rum and Coca-Cola” – The Andrews Sisters
  4. “It’s Been a Long, Long Time” – Harry James & Kitty Kallen
  5. “Dance With a Dolly (With a Hole in Her Stocking)” – The Russ Morgan Orchestra

Bob Crosby & His Orchestra – 1938

  1. “South Rampart Street Parade”
  2. “More Than Ever”
  3. “Little Rock Getaway”
  4. “It’s Wonderful”
  5. “You’re an Education”
  6. “Sugar Foot Strut”

Count Basie –Basie’s Best

  1. “One O’ Clock Jump”
  2. “Moten Swing”
  3. “Study in Brown”
  4. “Dinah”
  5. “Good Morning Blues”

Preservation Hall Jazz Band – Best Of

  1. “Tiger Rag”
  2. “Mood Indigo”
  3. “The Bucket’s Got a Hole in It”
  4. “His Eye Is on the Sparrow”
  5. “St. Louis Blues”
  6. “Georgia on My Mind”
  7. “Joe Avery”
  8. “I Ain’t Got Nobody”
  9. “When the Saints Go Marchin’ In”