The Desoto Hour 8/19/17

Saturday, August 19, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Image result for glenn miller chattanooga choo choo

Music for cosmic rarities!

The Complete Glenn Miller, Vol. VII

  1. “Chattanooga Choo Choo”
  2. “Baby Mine”
  3. “Long Tall Mama”
  4. “Day Dreaming”
  5. “Moonlight Sonata”
  6. “Slumber Song”
  7. “(There’ll Be Blue Birds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover”
  8. “We’re the Couple in the Castle”
  9. “It Happened in Hawaii”

Jimmy Grier & His Orchestra – Twelve Selections From Radio Broadcasts of the 1940s

  1. “Sepulveda”
  2. “The Rickety Rickshaw Man”
  3. “The Same Old You”
  4. “The Flying Fish”
  5. “Come Rain or Come Shine”
  6. “Coyote Canyon”
  7. “Kilroy Was Here”
  8. “Pet My Pup”
  9. “Whatta You Gonna Do?”
  10. “Laughing on the Outside”
  11. “I’ll Never Love Again”
  12. “How Cute Can You Be”

Alvino Rey & His Orchestra – Uncollected Material From 1946

  1. “How High the Moon”
  2. “Bumble Boogie”
  3. “(From the) Land of the Sky Blue Water”
  4. “You’ve Got Me Crying Again”
  5. “April in Paris”
  6. “Yesterdays”
  7. “Dardanella”
  8. “Stocking Horse”

Bethlehem’s Grab Bag

  1. “Bess You Is My Woman Now”
  2. “Old Devil Moon”
  3. “The Varsity Drag”
  4. “Pick Yourself Up”
  5. “Route 66”
  6. “House of Bread Blues”
  7. “Stompy Jones”