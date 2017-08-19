The Desoto Hour 8/19/17
Music for cosmic rarities!
The Complete Glenn Miller, Vol. VII
- “Chattanooga Choo Choo”
- “Baby Mine”
- “Long Tall Mama”
- “Day Dreaming”
- “Moonlight Sonata”
- “Slumber Song”
- “(There’ll Be Blue Birds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover”
- “We’re the Couple in the Castle”
- “It Happened in Hawaii”
Jimmy Grier & His Orchestra – Twelve Selections From Radio Broadcasts of the 1940s
- “Sepulveda”
- “The Rickety Rickshaw Man”
- “The Same Old You”
- “The Flying Fish”
- “Come Rain or Come Shine”
- “Coyote Canyon”
- “Kilroy Was Here”
- “Pet My Pup”
- “Whatta You Gonna Do?”
- “Laughing on the Outside”
- “I’ll Never Love Again”
- “How Cute Can You Be”
Alvino Rey & His Orchestra – Uncollected Material From 1946
- “How High the Moon”
- “Bumble Boogie”
- “(From the) Land of the Sky Blue Water”
- “You’ve Got Me Crying Again”
- “April in Paris”
- “Yesterdays”
- “Dardanella”
- “Stocking Horse”
Bethlehem’s Grab Bag
- “Bess You Is My Woman Now”
- “Old Devil Moon”
- “The Varsity Drag”
- “Pick Yourself Up”
- “Route 66”
- “House of Bread Blues”
- “Stompy Jones”