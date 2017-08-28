slow riot 8/28/17 – less of a return, more of a respite
disco inferno — footprints in snow
ctrlaltdelete — all our greatest memories are in sepia
the cancer conspiracy — loft complication
insides — darling effect
dianogah — colby
goat — new games
dysrhythmia — annihilation I
motor humming — little
crime in choir — octopus in the piano
downy — delta + mokuren
a picture of her — the bell tolls
arias — josesa
captain kickarse the awesomes — immaculate consumption
chef goldblüm — yo!
helices — crucemos los puentes
oh flamingo! — inconsistencies
tfvsjs — j.s.h
toms story — anchors
toms story — mugatu
asmz — 13 angels standing guard round the side of your bed
slint — charlotte