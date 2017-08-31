Shillelagh Law – August 31, 2017
- Exiles Return – Karan Casey
- Castle of Dromore – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- The Rambling Pitchfork/ The Bride’s Favorite – Cherish the Ladies
- The Black Velvet Band – Sean Tyrrell
- Drowsie Maggie – Chieftains
- Down by the Salley Gardens – Joanie Madden
- Peigin Mo Chroi – Dervish
- Oro Se Do Bheatha – Dubliners
- Song of Mordu – Brave
- Slip Jigs – Brian Conway
-
M’ Fhearann Saidhbhir (My Land Is Rich)/Nellie Garvey’s Favourite/’G Ioman Nan Gamhan ‘S Mi Muladach/Jerry’s Pipe Jig – Julie Fowlis
- O’Halloran Road – Teresa Doyle
- Brian Boru – Cecile Corbel
- Cuach Mo Londubh Bui – T With the Ma
- John Riley – Grada