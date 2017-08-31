Shillelagh Law – August 31, 2017

Thursday, August 31, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Exiles Return – Karan Casey
  • Castle of Dromore – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • The Rambling Pitchfork/ The Bride’s Favorite – Cherish the Ladies
  • The Black Velvet Band – Sean Tyrrell
  • Drowsie Maggie – Chieftains
  • Down by the Salley Gardens – Joanie Madden
  • Peigin Mo Chroi – Dervish
  • Oro Se Do Bheatha – Dubliners
  • Song of Mordu – Brave
  • Slip Jigs – Brian Conway
  • M’ Fhearann Saidhbhir (My Land Is Rich)/Nellie Garvey’s Favourite/’G Ioman Nan Gamhan ‘S Mi Muladach/Jerry’s Pipe Jig – Julie Fowlis
  • O’Halloran Road – Teresa Doyle
  • Brian Boru – Cecile Corbel
  • Cuach Mo Londubh Bui  – T With the Ma
  • John Riley – Grada