Shillelagh Law – August 24, 2017
- Sally Maclennane – Pogues
- The Fisherman’s Song – Silly Wizard
- Macpherson’s Rant – Corries
- The Cruel Sister – Old Blind Dogs
- ODonnell Abu – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- The Sleeping Warrior – Iron Horse/ Garvin Marwick
- The Frost is All Over – Chieftains/Punch Brothers
- Mo Ghile Mear – Karen Matheson
- Rising of the Moon – Murphy’s Empty Shot
- McAlpine’s Fusiliers – The Young Dubliners
- Hobbit Drinking Medley – Peter Hollens
- St. Helena – Duncan Cameron
- Scarborough Fair – Peter Hollens
- For the Dancing and the Deaming – Erutan
- The Dragonborn Comes – Erutan