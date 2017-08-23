Psych Out! August 16 2017
Cheval Sombre – Someplace Else – Mad Love
The Widespread Reign of the Great Northwest – Chief John – The Great Northwest
Spacemen 3 – Billy Whizz/ Blue1 – Recurring
The Jesus and the Mary Chains – War of Peace – Damage and Joy
Stereolab – John Cage Bubblegum – Eaten Horizons or the Electrocution of Rock
Primal Scream – Jesus – Primal Scream
As Ra Tempel – Daydream – Starring Rosie
Reverends – Derealization Blues (Demo) – Derealization Blues
White Noise – My Game of Loving – An Electric Storm