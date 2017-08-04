Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 4th (“Salute Your Jorts!”) Episode 353

Friday, August 4, 2017 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_353.mp3

Clip from simpleDIYs
Intro: “Friction” by Television

“Skinny Jorts” by Cornpone

Interview with Maria Sotnikova of JORTSFEST

File this set TT502 .F283:
“Tacoma Center 1600” by Nana Grizol
“Bioluminescent” by LONER

Continued interview with Maria Sotnikova

File this set under GT2085 .M55:
“Anna” by Lunar Vacation
“Us Kids” by Chelsea Shag

Interview with Maria Sotnikova and Carter Sutherland

File this set under HD9940 .A2 S618:
“Nightwork” by Taylor Alxndr
“Haters” by Baby Baby

“Jean Shorts (the Jorts song)” by the Very Nice Interesting Singer Man

