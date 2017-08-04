Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 4th (“Salute Your Jorts!”) Episode 353
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_353.mp3
Clip from simpleDIYs
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Skinny Jorts” by Cornpone
Interview with Maria Sotnikova of JORTSFEST
File this set TT502 .F283:
“Tacoma Center 1600” by Nana Grizol
“Bioluminescent” by LONER
Continued interview with Maria Sotnikova
File this set under GT2085 .M55:
“Anna” by Lunar Vacation
“Us Kids” by Chelsea Shag
Interview with Maria Sotnikova and Carter Sutherland
File this set under HD9940 .A2 S618:
“Nightwork” by Taylor Alxndr
“Haters” by Baby Baby
“Jean Shorts (the Jorts song)” by the Very Nice Interesting Singer Man
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “Data as Wood” on Friday, August 11th!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/