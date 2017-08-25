Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 25th (“Information Literacy for the Win!”) Episode 355
Clip from The Wire
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Uncertainty” by VeVe and the Rebels
Interview with Karen Viars and Seth Porter (Georgia Tech Library)
File this set ZA3075 .M27:
“Ain’t Got a Clue” by the Lurkers
“Drop” by the Estrons
“Nice” by Kleenex
Continued interview with Karen Viars and Seth Porter
File this set under BJ1500 .T78 S36:
“Trust You” by the Manderines
“Tu M’as Trop Menti” by Chantal Goya
“Lies” by the Knickerbockers
Continued interview with Karen Viars and Seth Porter
File this set under BF441 .K238:
“What’s Wrong is Right” by the Willowz
“I’m Biased, Louise” by Spring Rain
“Mr Wise” by Tom Youms
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Dischord Records is History,” on Friday, September 1st!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/