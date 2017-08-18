Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 18th (“97% Eclipse of the Heart”) Episode 354
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_354.mp3
Clip from Monty Python
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Total Eclipse” by Gun Creeps
Interview with Jim Sowell of the Georgia Tech Observatory
File this set QB581 .G3:
“How High the Moon” by Les Paul and Mary Ford
“Sunshine Soul” by the Gerbils
“Staring at the Sun” by Ultra Vivid Scene
Interview with Lisa Yaszek of Georgia Tech’s School of Literature, Media, and Communication
File this set under PZ4 .B89 TO8:
“Bad Moon Rising” by 16 Horsepower
“Invisible Sun” by the Police
Interview with Morris Cohen of Georgia Tech’s School of Electrical and Computer Engineering
File this set under NAS 1.2:L97:
“Earth Sun Moon” by Love and Rockets
“Living Moon” by Lula Cortes
“Eclipse” by Pink Floyd
