Mode 7 – 08/27/17

Sunday, August 27, 2017 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists by Brian Kalish

The Drops Show Mk.2


Getting back into the swing of things with a bunch of songs that didn’t quite make the cut over the last semester.
The Playlist!

BlazBlue Central Fiction – Variable Heart
Braid – Romanesca
Trigger Knight – Martyr’s Edge
Sonic Mania – Studiopolis Zone, Act 2 (Prime Time)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Silver for Monsters
100% Orange Juice – Nath’s Theme

Dungeon of the Endless – Main Title
Mandora – Shining Forest
Street Fighter V – High Roller Casino
Castle Crashers – Winter Bliss
Donald Duck Goin’ “Quackers” – Duckburg: Urban High-Rises – Roof Tops
Blinx the Time Sweeper – Shop/Collection View

New Super Mario Bros. U – Desert Overworld
Half Minute Hero – To the High Heavens
Hyperdimension Neptunia V – Item Synthesis
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – The Sith/Endar Spire
Beyond Good and Evil – Fight (Fierce)

Mario Kart: Double Dash!! – Main Theme
Ikaruga – Boss 1 – Butsutekkai
Fairly Odd Parents: Breakin Da Rules – Vicky Virus Part 2
Pokemon Colosseum – Miror B.
Rhythm Thief – Show Time
Ink – Drops