Mode 7 – 08/06/17
|
The Unintentionally Jazz Show
ARMS – Buster Beach
F-Zero – Mute City (Mariachi Entertainment System)
Sonic Mania – Theme of the Hard-Boiled Heavies
Wario Land: Shake It – Glitter Town
Kirby Air Ride – Menu
Monster Hunter the Jazz – Proof of a Hero
Turnabout Jazz Soul – OBJECTION!!!
Threads of Fate – Passing Through the Forest
Pyre – Grand Ceremony
Pyre – Sky Dance
Pyre – Path to Glory
Ever Oasis – Overworld
Splatoon 2 – Acid Hues
Mega Man X4 – Opening Stage Zero
Hey! Pikmin – World 4 Course Select
Hacknet – Remi Gallego
Super Mario Galaxy 2 – Puzzle Plank Galaxy
Etrian Odyssey IV – Faith Is My Pillar
Miitopia – Battle (Rare)