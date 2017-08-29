Lost in Oscillation – Debut show! 8/24/17
Artist – Track – Label
Hard Corps – Porte Bonheur (Remix) – Concrete Productions
Schwefelgelb – Es zieht mich – aufnahme + wiedergabe
Lives of Angels – Ascension – Dark Entries
Essa Entente – Festa Final – Music Moderna Portuguesa Vol 2 (Dansa Do Som)
Sally Dige – Holding On – DKA
Boy Harsher – Modulations – self-released
Autumn – Viginaigre – Minimal Wave
Staccato du mal – Chance Meeting – SDM
Bezier – Stranger – Dark Entries
Victrola – Maritime Tatami – Electric Eye Records / Dark Entries
Oppenheimer Analysis – Martyr – Minimal Wave
Secession – Betrayal – self-released