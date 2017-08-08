Goldsoundz – August 8th, 2017
90’s WEEK!!
The Minders – “Hooray for Tuesday” (1997)
Beulah – “Disco: The Secretaries Blues” (1997)
Elf Power – “The Well” (1999)
Apples In Stereo – “Get There Fine” (1997)
Superchunk – “Punch Me Harder” (1991)
Bunnygrunt – “I Am Curious Partridge” (1995)
Kleenex Girl Wonder – “The Nearest Future” (1998)
Marshmallow Coast – “Seniors and Juniors” (1999)
Neutral Milk Hotel – “Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2” (1998)
Olivia Tremor Control – “Holiday Surprise 1, 2, 3” (1996)
The Essex Green – “Grass” (1999)
American Football – “Never Meant” (1999)
Belle & Sebastian – “I Don’t Love Anyone” (1996)
Teenage Fanclub – “The Concept” (1991)
of montreal – “Tim I Wish You Were Born A Girl” (1997)