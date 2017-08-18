Friday Night Fish Fry 8/18/2017
- Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
- —–
- Pinetop Perkins – Pinetop’s Boogie Woogie
- Howlin’ Wolf – You Can’t Be Beat
- Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train
- —–
- Eden Brent – Let’s Boogie Woogie
- Otis Rush – Little Red Rooster
- Johnny and Edgar Winter – Tobacco Road
- Joe Bonamassa – Walkin’ Blues
- —–
- John Lee Hooker – You’ve Taken My Woman
- Buddy Guy – She’s Nineteen Years Old
- Gary Clark Jr. – When My Train Pulls In
- —–
- Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Deep Down in Florida
- Mudcat – Sangria Wine
- The Breeze Kings – Don’t Put No Headstone on My Grave
- —–
- The Georgia Healers – Taildragger
- Tinsley Ellis – Midnight Ride
- Buddy Moss – Red River
- Joe McGuinness – Hellhounds Blues
- —–
- Tom Waites – John The Revelator
- Son House – Preachin’ The Blues
- Fred McDowell – The Train I Ride
- —–
- R.L. Burnside – Bad Luck City
- Cedric Burnside & Lightnin’ Malcolm – So Much Love
- Duwayne Burnside – When You Act Like That