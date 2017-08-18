Friday Night Fish Fry 8/18/2017

Friday, August 18, 2017 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
  • —–
  • Pinetop Perkins – Pinetop’s Boogie Woogie
  • Howlin’ Wolf – You Can’t Be Beat
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train
  • —–
  • Eden Brent – Let’s Boogie Woogie
  • Otis Rush – Little Red Rooster
  • Johnny and Edgar Winter – Tobacco Road
  • Joe Bonamassa – Walkin’ Blues
  • —–
  • John Lee Hooker – You’ve Taken My Woman
  • Buddy Guy – She’s Nineteen Years Old
  • Gary Clark Jr. – When My Train Pulls In
  • —–
  • Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Deep Down in Florida
  • Mudcat – Sangria Wine
  • The Breeze Kings – Don’t Put No Headstone on My Grave
  • —–
  • The Georgia Healers – Taildragger
  • Tinsley Ellis – Midnight Ride
  • Buddy Moss – Red River
  • Joe McGuinness – Hellhounds Blues
  • —–
  • Tom Waites – John The Revelator
  • Son House – Preachin’ The Blues
  • Fred McDowell – The Train I Ride
  • —–
  • R.L. Burnside – Bad Luck City
  • Cedric Burnside & Lightnin’ Malcolm – So Much Love
  • Duwayne Burnside – When You Act Like That