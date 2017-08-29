Freaker’s Ball | #72 | 2017 August 29
Suave pirates words of apricot crawl out of your veneer.
フリカズ ボール
Track Listing
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|“Hold On”
“Loner”
|Kansas
|Audio-Visions
|1979
|“Ain’t No Half Steppin'”
|Heatwave
|Too Hot to Handle
|1976
|“Statesboro Blues”
|Chris Smithers
|Don’t It Drag On
|1971
|“Lonely for Your Love”
|Bad Company
|Desolation Angels
|1979
|“Sunshine Day in My Mind”
|Siegel-Schwall
|Siegel-Schwall
|1970
|“Cruel You”
|Shoes
|1979
|“No Words Between Us”
|Show of Hands
|1970
|“Good Businessman”
“Star”
|Stealers Wheel
|Ferguslie Park
|1973
|“Hung by a Thread”
|Silent Partner
|Hung by a Thread
|1979
|“Song of the Sea Goat”
|Pete Sinfield
|Still
|1973