Freaker’s Ball | #72 | 2017 August 29

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 | Posted in Freaker's Ball, Playlists, Shows by Joshua Bowling

Suave pirates words of apricot crawl out of your veneer.

　ボー

Track Listing

Song Artist Album Year
“Hold On”

“Loner”

 Kansas Audio-Visions
 1979
“Ain’t No Half Steppin'” Heatwave Too Hot to Handle
 1976
“Statesboro Blues” Chris Smithers Don’t It Drag On 1971
“Lonely for Your Love” Bad Company Desolation Angels 1979
“Sunshine Day in My Mind” Siegel-Schwall Siegel-Schwall 1970
“Cruel You” Shoes Present Tense 1979
“No Words Between Us” Show of Hands (Formerly Anthrax)
 1970
“Good Businessman”

“Star”

 Stealers Wheel Ferguslie Park
 1973
“Hung by a Thread” Silent Partner Hung by a Thread
 1979
“Song of the Sea Goat” Pete Sinfield Still
 1973

 