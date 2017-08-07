54-46 playlist 8/7
Junior Murvin – Police and Thieves
Don Carlos – Hog and Goat
The Gladiators – Look is Deceiving
Bob Marley & the Wailers – No Woman, No Cry (Live) –request
Wailing Souls – Jah Give us Life
Junior Byles, The Upsetters – Curly Locks (original version)
10 ft. Ganja Plant – Your Voice
Gov’t Mule – Rebel with a Cause –request
Jah Shaka & Mad Professor – Satta Dub
R.Esistance in dub ft. Tippa Irie – Anything You Do/ Anything You Dub (Kilimanzion Remix)
Rootical Attack – Free up Jah Vibes
K’Boko Dub and ZioNoiZ – Afrikanismus (07 Jongo Stylah)