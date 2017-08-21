54-46 8/21/2017
Sun is Shining – Bob Marley & the Wailers
Mr. Sun – Don Carlos
The House of the Rising Sun – Gregory Isaacs
Closer to the Sun – Slightly Stoopid
Prisoner in the Street – Third World
I Shot the Sheriff (Live) – Eric Clapton —by request
Babylon Queendom – Peter Tosh
Murder She Wrote – Chaka Demus and Pliers
Operation Eradication – Yellowman
Ring the Alarm – Tenor Saw
Always on my Mind – Eek-a-Mouse
Looking My Love – Barrington Levy
Africa – The Mighty Diamonds
Lonely Avenue – Stephen Marley