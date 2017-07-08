The Desoto Hour 7/8/17

Happy Independence Day!

Let freedom swing!

Jazz Singers of the 1950s

  1. “There Ain’t No Flies on Me” – Hot Lips Page & His Orchestra
  2. “Oooh-wee!” – Dolores Hawkins
  3. “Hey! Bartender, Give That Man a Drink” – Joe Williams and Red Saunders
  4. “Take the ‘A’ Train” – Betty Roche and Duke Ellington
  5. “Flyin’ Home” – Babs Gonzales and Little Johnny Griffin
  6. “Frenesi” – Betty Carter
  7. “Charleston Alley” – Lambert, Hendricks & Ross

Jack Teagarden – Original Dixieland

  1. “Original Dixieland One Step”
  2. “Riverboat Shuffle”
  3. “King Porter Stomp”
  4. “High Society”
  5. “Eccentric”
  6. “Milenberg Joys”

Frank Sinatra – Swing Easy

  1. “Jeepers Creepers”
  2. “Taking a Chance on Love”
  3. “Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams”