The Desoto Hour 7/8/17
Happy Independence Day!
Let freedom swing!
Jazz Singers of the 1950s
- “There Ain’t No Flies on Me” – Hot Lips Page & His Orchestra
- “Oooh-wee!” – Dolores Hawkins
- “Hey! Bartender, Give That Man a Drink” – Joe Williams and Red Saunders
- “Take the ‘A’ Train” – Betty Roche and Duke Ellington
- “Flyin’ Home” – Babs Gonzales and Little Johnny Griffin
- “Frenesi” – Betty Carter
- “Charleston Alley” – Lambert, Hendricks & Ross
Jack Teagarden – Original Dixieland
- “Original Dixieland One Step”
- “Riverboat Shuffle”
- “King Porter Stomp”
- “High Society”
- “Eccentric”
- “Milenberg Joys”
Frank Sinatra – Swing Easy
- “Jeepers Creepers”
- “Taking a Chance on Love”
- “Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams”