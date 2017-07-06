Shillelagh Law – June 6, 2017 (Sea Shanties)
- Shoals of Herring – Jon Boden
- The Banks of Newfoundland – Ewan MacColl
- Loch Lomond – Judy Collins
- Farewell to Carlingford- Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Paddy West – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Johnny’s Gone to Hilo – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Haul Away Joe – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Santy Anna – Paul Clayton
- Sailing Down the Cheasapeake Bay – John Townley
- General Taylor – Stormy Weather Shanty Choir
- Drunken Sailor – The Irish Rovers
- Whup Jamboree – Firkin
- The Greenland Whale Fisheries – The Buccanneers
- Farewell to Tarwathie – Liam Clancy
- Shenandoah – Trampled by Turtles
- Leave Her Johnny – Stan Rogers