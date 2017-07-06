Shillelagh Law – June 6, 2017 (Sea Shanties)

Thursday, July 6, 2017 | JJ O'Brien
  • Shoals of Herring – Jon Boden
  • The Banks of Newfoundland – Ewan MacColl
  • Loch Lomond – Judy Collins
  • Farewell to Carlingford- Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Paddy West – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Johnny’s Gone to Hilo –  Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Haul Away Joe – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Santy Anna – Paul Clayton
  • Sailing Down the Cheasapeake Bay – John Townley
  • General Taylor – Stormy Weather Shanty Choir
  • Drunken Sailor – The Irish Rovers
  • Whup Jamboree – Firkin
  • The Greenland Whale Fisheries – The Buccanneers
  • Farewell to Tarwathie – Liam Clancy
  • Shenandoah – Trampled by Turtles
  • Leave Her Johnny – Stan Rogers