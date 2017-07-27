Shillelagh Law- July 27, 2017
- The Ronan Boys – Liz Carroll and John Doyle
- Isla Waters – Silly Wizard
- P Stands for Paddy I Suppose – Planxty
- A Bhean Udai Thall – Altan
- Down by the Sally Gardens – Mary O’Hara
- Uncle Rat – Danu
- My Son Ted – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Bonny Light Horseman – Socks in the Frying Pan
- Red is the Rose – Emi Fujita
- Bonaparte’s Retreat – John Hartford
- Suo Gan – Catrin Finch
- Shady Grove – Socks in the Frying Pan
- Columbus Stockade Blues – Scythian
- Lone Shanakyle – Dervish
- An Spailpin Fanach – Dervish