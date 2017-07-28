Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 28th (“More Publishing, More Problems”) Episode 352
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_352.mp3
Clip from Ghostbusters
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Guitar” by CAKE
Interview with Dr. Mike Filler of Georgia Tech
File this set BD171 .S3273:
“Glow” by Amy Ray
“Modern Guilt” by Beck
Continued interview with Mike Filler
File this set under HV3176 .M37:
“Your Face Left Before You” by Buke and Gase like “Face” with a G
“Methamphetamine Blues” by Mark Lanegan
Continued interview with Mike Filler
File this set under HC85 .O63:
“The Kelly Affair” by Be Your Own Pet
“Thursday” by Morphine
“Down Undershoe” by Hater
