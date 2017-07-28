Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 28th (“More Publishing, More Problems”) Episode 352

Friday, July 28, 2017 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_352.mp3

Clip from Ghostbusters
Intro: “Friction” by Television

“Guitar” by CAKE

Interview with Dr. Mike Filler of Georgia Tech

File this set BD171 .S3273:
“Glow” by Amy Ray
“Modern Guilt” by Beck

Continued interview with Mike Filler

File this set under HV3176 .M37:
“Your Face Left Before You” by Buke and Gase like “Face” with a G
“Methamphetamine Blues” by Mark Lanegan

Continued interview with Mike Filler

File this set under HC85 .O63:
“The Kelly Affair” by Be Your Own Pet
“Thursday” by Morphine

“Down Undershoe” by Hater

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Salute Your Jorts!” on Friday, August 4th!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/