Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 21st (“Trust But Verify”) Episode 351

Friday, July 21, 2017 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Clip from The Charlie Rose Show
Intro: “Friction” by Television

“Repetition” by TV on the Radio

Interview with Matt Spitzer of The Center for Open Science

File this set Q182.3 .B657:
“Helter Skelter” by The Beatles
“Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder

Continued interview with Matt Spitzer

File this set under Q180.55 .M4 B64:
“Why I Cry” by Best Coast
“Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise” by The White Stripes

Continued interview with Matt Spitzer

File this set under BF441 .B453:
“Science Vs Romance” by Rilo Kiley
“Bury Our Friends” by Sleater-Kinney

“Emission Control” by AC/DC

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “More Publishing, More Problems” on Friday, July 28th!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/