Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 21st (“Trust But Verify”) Episode 351
Clip from The Charlie Rose Show
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Repetition” by TV on the Radio
Interview with Matt Spitzer of The Center for Open Science
File this set Q182.3 .B657:
“Helter Skelter” by The Beatles
“Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder
Continued interview with Matt Spitzer
File this set under Q180.55 .M4 B64:
“Why I Cry” by Best Coast
“Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise” by The White Stripes
Continued interview with Matt Spitzer
File this set under BF441 .B453:
“Science Vs Romance” by Rilo Kiley
“Bury Our Friends” by Sleater-Kinney
“Emission Control” by AC/DC
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “More Publishing, More Problems” on Friday, July 28th!
