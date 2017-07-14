Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 14th (“Disrupting Mainstream History”) Episode 350
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_350.mp3
Clip from Apocalypse Now
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Cherub Rock” by Smashing Pumpkins
Interview with Itza Carbajal (UT Austin School of Information)
File this set HC79 .T4 D57:
“Square Pegs” by Pain
“Wagon Wheel” by Lou Reed
“Cannonball” by The Breeders
Interview with Sine Hwang Jensen (UC Berkeley Ethnic Studies Library)
File this set under E457.45 .G66:
“Pushing Up Daisies” by The Black Belles
“There’s Always Tomorrow” by Red Red Meat
“Cassavetes” by Fugazi
Interview with Irina Rogova (U Richmond library) & Jessea Young (Loyola Marymount U library)
File this set under QB981 .G575:
“Ex-Guru” by The Fiery Furnaces
“Watch Me Burn” by The Sneetches
“Quien Manda” (Who Rules) by Mala Rodriguez
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Repetition Works” on Friday, July 21st!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/