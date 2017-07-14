Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 14th (“Disrupting Mainstream History”) Episode 350

Friday, July 14, 2017 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_350.mp3

Clip from Apocalypse Now
Intro: “Friction” by Television

“Cherub Rock” by Smashing Pumpkins

Interview with Itza Carbajal (UT Austin School of Information)

File this set HC79 .T4 D57:
“Square Pegs” by Pain
“Wagon Wheel” by Lou Reed
“Cannonball” by The Breeders

Interview with Sine Hwang Jensen (UC Berkeley Ethnic Studies Library)

File this set under E457.45 .G66:
“Pushing Up Daisies” by The Black Belles
“There’s Always Tomorrow” by Red Red Meat
“Cassavetes” by Fugazi

Interview with Irina Rogova (U Richmond library) & Jessea Young (Loyola Marymount U library)

File this set under QB981 .G575:
“Ex-Guru” by The Fiery Furnaces
“Watch Me Burn” by The Sneetches

“Quien Manda” (Who Rules) by Mala Rodriguez

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Repetition Works” on Friday, July 21st!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/