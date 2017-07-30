Mode 7 – 07/30/17

Sunday, July 30, 2017

The Inky Show.


Collin wrestled control of the show
The Playlist!

Splatoon 2 – Don’t Slip
Splatoon 2 – Shooting Starfish
Miitopia – Amiibo Girl
Plok – Akrillic
Ape Escape – Time Station

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards – Checkerboard Chase
Kirby Planet Robobot – Lovely Yellow Va-Va-Vrooms
Kirby Planet Robobot – Bountiful Star
Kirby Planet Robobot – Underwater Quarter
Kingdom Hearts 0.2 BBS – Wave of Darkness
Kid Icarus Uprising – Boss Fight 2

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – In the Face of Evil
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World – Cheap Shop
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World – Technoman
Treasure Master – World 2

Yoshi’s Woolly World – Sponge Cave Spelunking
Shovel Knight Plague of Shadows – Art through Adversity
Chrono Trigger – Battle
Chrono Trigger – Corridors of Time