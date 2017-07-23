Mode 7 – 07/23/2017

Wander and Agro Ride AGAIN AGAIN.


Somebody let those boys back into the station…
The Playlist!

Bastion – Slinger’s song
Star Wars – KOTOR – The Sith/Endar Spire
Towerfall: Ascension – Dance of the Sun God
F-Zero – Mute City

Forza Motor Sport 2 – Race 2 Alex Metric – It Starts
Snowboard Kids 2 – Sunny Mountain
Rush 2049 – Stunted

Fallot – Ring a Ding Baby [Remix] by Icky
Mario Striker’s Charged – Wario’s Theme
Fighting is Magic – Twilight Sparkles Stage Theme
TF2 – Coward Killing Time [Original] by The Quick Brown Fox
Pokémon Red/Blue/Yellow Gym Leader Battle Theme Remix by Danny & PokeRemixStudio

Pyre – In the Flame
Helldivers – Main Theme
Shadow of the Colossus – A Violent Encounter [Request]
Smash Bros Melee – Pokefloats
Lego LOTR – Disco Phial