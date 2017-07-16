Mode 7 – 07/16/2017
|
Wander and Agro Ride Again – Collin is there too.
We Love Katamari – Katamari on the Swing
Hollow Knight – Decisive Battle
Hollow Knight – The White Lady
Hyper Light Drifter – The Last General
Hyper Light Drifter – The Abyss
Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Kakariko Village (Day)
Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Talus Battle
Okami – Ezofuji, Wawku Shrine
Katamari – Que Sera Sera
Chibi Robo! – Early Afternoon Madam
Chibi Robo! – My Home is in the Cretaceous
Pit People – Flamingo Cartel
Pit People – Goblinbling
LOZ 25th Anniversary – Main Theme Medley
Super Smash Bros Brawl – Gourmet Race
Firewatch – Stay in Your Tower and Watch
Lethal League – Scream
Super Smash Bros Melee – Pokefloats
Super Monkey ball 2 – World 6 Boiling Pot
Mega Man 2 – Dr. Wiley Stage 1
Splatoon 2 – Ebb & Flow (Off the Hook) Splatfest Battle Theme
Octodad 2: Dadliest Catch – Nobody Expects a Thing
Snake Eater – It should just be assumed at this point