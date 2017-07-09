Mode 7 – 07/09/2017

Sunday, July 9, 2017 | Posted in Events, Mode 7, Shows by Collin Caldwell

The Summer Show


Had a lot of good jazz tonight!! 🙂 Thanks for tuning in!
www.facebook.com/wrekmode7

The Playlist!

Dustforce – Fifty FPS Forest
Streets of Rage – Stage 8
Splatoon 2 – Battle Theme 5
Persona 5 – Tokyo Emergency

Gravity Rush 2 – Storm and Triumph
Gravity Rush 2 – Nevi Boss Fight
Super Mario Land – Overworld Theme
Super Mario Land – Muda Kingdom
Touhou Kanjuden – The Pierrot of the Star-Spangled Banner (Stage 5 Boss – Clownpiece’s Theme)

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Tassel Town
Spyro: Enter The Dragonfly – Cloud 9
Kid Icarus: Uprising – Lightning Battle
Kid Icarus: Uprising – Aurum Island