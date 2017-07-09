Mode 7 – 07/09/2017
The Summer Show
Dustforce – Fifty FPS Forest
Streets of Rage – Stage 8
Splatoon 2 – Battle Theme 5
Persona 5 – Tokyo Emergency
Gravity Rush 2 – Storm and Triumph
Gravity Rush 2 – Nevi Boss Fight
Super Mario Land – Overworld Theme
Super Mario Land – Muda Kingdom
Touhou Kanjuden – The Pierrot of the Star-Spangled Banner (Stage 5 Boss – Clownpiece’s Theme)
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Tassel Town
Spyro: Enter The Dragonfly – Cloud 9
Kid Icarus: Uprising – Lightning Battle
Kid Icarus: Uprising – Aurum Island