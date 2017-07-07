Friday Night Fish Fry 7/7/17

Friday, July 7, 2017 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Tab Benoit – Shelter Me
  • —–
  • Pinetop Perkins – Rockin’ The Boogie
  • Skip James – Vicksburg Blues
  • Eden Brent – Blues All Over
  • The Mannish Boys – Born Under a Bad Sign
  • —–
  • Koko Taylor – Big Boss Man
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Boogie Child
  • Gary Clark Jr. – Don’t Owe You a Thang
  • —–
  • Charlie Musselwhite – .38 Special
  • Buddy Guy and Junior Wells – Cut You Loose
  • Sugaray Rayford – Southside of Town
  • Keb Mo – Am I Wrong
  • —–
  • The Wood Brothers – Fixing a Hole
  • Lola – Back Door
  • Buddy Moss – Kansas City
  • —–
  • The Breeze Kings – Be My Rider
  • Sean Chambers – All The Kings Horses
  • Liz Melendez – Cisco’s Revenge
  • —–
  • Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
  • Luther Johnson – Honey Bee
  • The Black Keys – I Got Mine
  • —–
  • Louisiana Red – Driftin’
  • R.L. Burnside – Rollin’ and Tumblin’
  • Lightnin’ Hopkins – Bad Luck and Trouble
  • —–
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds – My Babe