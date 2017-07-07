Friday Night Fish Fry 7/7/17
- Tab Benoit – Shelter Me
- —–
- Pinetop Perkins – Rockin’ The Boogie
- Skip James – Vicksburg Blues
- Eden Brent – Blues All Over
- The Mannish Boys – Born Under a Bad Sign
- —–
- Koko Taylor – Big Boss Man
- Big Bill Morganfield – Boogie Child
- Gary Clark Jr. – Don’t Owe You a Thang
- —–
- Charlie Musselwhite – .38 Special
- Buddy Guy and Junior Wells – Cut You Loose
- Sugaray Rayford – Southside of Town
- Keb Mo – Am I Wrong
- —–
- The Wood Brothers – Fixing a Hole
- Lola – Back Door
- Buddy Moss – Kansas City
- —–
- The Breeze Kings – Be My Rider
- Sean Chambers – All The Kings Horses
- Liz Melendez – Cisco’s Revenge
- —–
- Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
- Luther Johnson – Honey Bee
- The Black Keys – I Got Mine
- —–
- Louisiana Red – Driftin’
- R.L. Burnside – Rollin’ and Tumblin’
- Lightnin’ Hopkins – Bad Luck and Trouble
- —–
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds – My Babe