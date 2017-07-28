Friday Night Fish Fry 7/28/2017

Friday, July 28, 2017 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry, Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • The Black Keys – Midnight In Her Eyes
  • —–
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Check My Baby’s Oil
  • The Mannish Boys – These Kind of Blues
  • Joe Bonamassa – Just Got Paid
  • —–
  • Pinetop Perkins – Kansas City
  • Roosevelt Sykes – Raining In My Heart
  • Sugaray Rayford – Texas Bluesman
  • —–
  • Johnny Winter – One Step at a  Time
  • Joe Louis Walker – I Won’t Do That
  • Albert Collins – I Ain’t Drunk
  • Jeff Healey – Mess O’ Blues
  • —–
  • Tinsley Ellis – To The Devil for a Dime
  • The Cazanovas – Long Time
  • Sean Costello – Moanin’ For Molasses
  • —–
  • The Wood Brothers – One More Day
  • Eddie Tigner – Stormy Monday
  • Lola – Back Door
  • —–
  • Lightnin’ Hopkins – Guitar Lightnin’
  • R.L. Burnside – Bad Luck and Trouble
  • Louisiana Red – Hard Hard Time
  • —–
  • Magic Slim – I Need Lovin’
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Love You Right
  • The Jimmy Dawkins Band – Shufflin’ The Blues