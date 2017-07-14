Friday Night Fish Fry 7/14/17

Friday, July 14, 2017 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Joe Louis Walker – Ride All Night
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – Couldn’t Stand the Weather
  • Freddie King – Key To The Highway
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – My Baby Moves Me
  • L.A. Blues Alliance – TV Mama
  • Magic Slim – The Sky is Crying
  • Big Mama Thornton – I Feel The Way I Feel
  • Blind Willie McTell – Dying Crapshooters Blues
  • Fred McDowell – What’s The Matter With Papa’s Little Angel Child
  • Elmore James – Dust My Broom
  • Jimmy Dawkins Band – I Feel So Bad
  • J.B. Hutto – I Feel So Good
  • Sean Costello – Mojo Boogie
  • Tinsley Ellis – Mouth Turn Dry
  • Fatback Deluxe – She Belongs to Me
  • Joe McGuinness – Hellhounds Blues
  • Eddie Tigner – Going Down Slow
  • Delta Moon – Shake Em’ On Down
  • Otis Rush – I Can’t Quit You Baby
  • The Mannish Boys – The Hard Way
  • Sleepy John Estes – Needmore Blues
  • The Super Super Blues Band – The Red Rooster