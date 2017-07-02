Circadian Rhythms 07.02.17
Didn’t have time to plan a tracklist before the show so I just freestyled the whole thing. Turned out surprisingly great, also we’re moving to a new time. Sunday’s at 9-10pm, Jackson and I are super excited about Circadian Rhythms late night! Come thru and kick it with us!
Tracklist:
- Feather – Nujabes
- Silent Killer – Kazumi Kaneda
- Saturday Night Fever – Elaquent
- Sprinkles – Sam Gellaitry
- Sweet Thing – DILIP
- Bam Bam – Sister Nancy (Stalag Riddim)
- Rock Dem – Mr Carmack
- Wishuwerehere – Vestige
- Fourfiveseconds – Brasstracks X Lido
- Show me what you got – Instrumental
- Darkest Light – Lafayette Afro Rock Band
- Depend on Me feat Tay Lee – The Dirty Ol Men
- Bougee – Alphabets Heaven
- Furacao – Ka-Yu feat Yung Kaybesi
- Run dem Pong Ting – Zikomo
- Sunday – Evil Needle
- Hipster Girl – SPZRKT & Sango
- Kaamal Coltrane – Stro Elliot
- Snow – Singularis
- Bonde do Neo Soul – DKVPZ
- Us vs U – (PYRMDPLAZA X Gravez)
- Fly Ass Pisces – Cocaine 80s
- DMT song – Flying Lotus (DJM Trio cover)
- October – Gera