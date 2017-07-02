Circadian Rhythms 07.02.17

Sunday, July 2, 2017 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

Didn’t have time to plan a tracklist before the show so I just freestyled the whole thing. Turned out surprisingly great, also we’re moving to a new time. Sunday’s at 9-10pm, Jackson and I are super excited about Circadian Rhythms late night! Come thru and kick it with us!

Tracklist:

  1. Feather – Nujabes
  2. Silent Killer – Kazumi Kaneda
  3. Saturday Night Fever – Elaquent
  4. Sprinkles – Sam Gellaitry
  5. Sweet Thing – DILIP
  6. Bam Bam – Sister Nancy (Stalag Riddim)
  7. Rock Dem – Mr Carmack
  8. Wishuwerehere – Vestige
  9. Fourfiveseconds – Brasstracks X Lido
  10. Show me what you got – Instrumental
  11. Darkest Light – Lafayette Afro Rock Band
  12. Depend on Me feat Tay Lee – The Dirty Ol Men
  13. Bougee – Alphabets Heaven
  14. Furacao – Ka-Yu feat Yung Kaybesi
  15. Run dem Pong Ting – Zikomo
  16. Sunday – Evil Needle
  17. Hipster Girl – SPZRKT & Sango
  18. Kaamal Coltrane – Stro Elliot
  19. Snow – Singularis
  20. Bonde do Neo Soul – DKVPZ
  21. Us vs U – (PYRMDPLAZA X Gravez)
  22. Fly Ass Pisces – Cocaine 80s
  23. DMT song – Flying Lotus (DJM Trio cover)
  24. October – Gera

 