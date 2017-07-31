54-46 playlist 7/31/2017
Started off the show with an interview with Ive-09 from Easy Star All Stars playing the masquerade this thurday, see y’all there!
Easy Star All Stars – Good Morning Good Morning
Phyllis Dillon – You’re Like Heaven to Me
Thievery Corporation – Sound The Alarm
Queen Ifrica – Fyah Muma
The Scientist – Cool Down
Yabby You – Zambia Dub ft. Jah Walton
The Ethiopians – Well Red
Freddie McGreggor – Natural Collie
Yellow Man – Natty Sat Upon the Rock
Pablo Moses – I Want to be With You