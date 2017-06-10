The Desoto Hour 6/10/17

Saturday, June 10, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Is summer here yet?

Please open.

The Complete Artie Shaw, Vol. II

  1. “Prosschai”
  2. “Deep Purple”
  3. “I’m Coming Virginia”
  4. “Pastel Blue”
  5. “You Grow Sweeter as the Years Go By”
  6. “You’re So Indifferent”
  7. “Snug as a Bug in a Rug”
  8. “If You Ever Change Your Mind”

The Complete Benny Goodman, Vol. VIII

  1. “Handful of Keys”
  2. “Sugarfoot Stomp”
  3. “I’m a Ding Dong Daddy From Dumas”
  4. “The Blue Room”
  5. “Sugar”
  6. “Lullaby in Rhythm”
  7. “My Melancholy Baby”
  8. “Wrappin’ It Up”

Les Brown and His Band of Renown – Dancers’ Choice

  1. “Sleepy Time Gal”
  2. “Swingin’ Down the Lane”
  3. “Shine on Harvest Moon”
  4. “My Melancholy Baby”
  5. “Stardust”
  6. “In the Mood”

The Fabulous Jimmy Dorsey

  1. “June Night”
  2. “Amapola”
  3. “Just Swingin'”
  4. “Sophisticated Swing”
  5. “No One Ever Lost More”
  6. “So Rare”
  7. “Contrasts”

The Complete Bennie Moten, Vol. IV

  1. “Boot It”
  2. “Mary Lee”
  3. “Rit-Dit-Ray”
  4. “New Vine Street Blues”
  5. “Sweetheart of Yesterday”
  6. “Won’t You Be My Baby”

 