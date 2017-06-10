The Desoto Hour 6/10/17
Is summer here yet?
Please open.
The Complete Artie Shaw, Vol. II
- “Prosschai”
- “Deep Purple”
- “I’m Coming Virginia”
- “Pastel Blue”
- “You Grow Sweeter as the Years Go By”
- “You’re So Indifferent”
- “Snug as a Bug in a Rug”
- “If You Ever Change Your Mind”
The Complete Benny Goodman, Vol. VIII
- “Handful of Keys”
- “Sugarfoot Stomp”
- “I’m a Ding Dong Daddy From Dumas”
- “The Blue Room”
- “Sugar”
- “Lullaby in Rhythm”
- “My Melancholy Baby”
- “Wrappin’ It Up”
Les Brown and His Band of Renown – Dancers’ Choice
- “Sleepy Time Gal”
- “Swingin’ Down the Lane”
- “Shine on Harvest Moon”
- “My Melancholy Baby”
- “Stardust”
- “In the Mood”
The Fabulous Jimmy Dorsey
- “June Night”
- “Amapola”
- “Just Swingin'”
- “Sophisticated Swing”
- “No One Ever Lost More”
- “So Rare”
- “Contrasts”
The Complete Bennie Moten, Vol. IV
- “Boot It”
- “Mary Lee”
- “Rit-Dit-Ray”
- “New Vine Street Blues”
- “Sweetheart of Yesterday”
- “Won’t You Be My Baby”