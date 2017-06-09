Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 9th (“The Freedome Library”) Episode 346
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_346.mp3
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Out of the Unknown” by Died Pretty
Interview with Coston Dickenson and Andres, Graduate Students in GT College of Design.
File this set PR448.S87 M55:
“Secret Surprise” by Joanna Gruesome
“Great Surprise” by Nehemiah Reid
Continued interview with Coston Dickenson and Andres
File this set under NA2543.G46 R2:
“Bucky Balls” by Mascot Fight
“Behind the Barrier” by the Planet P Project
Continued interview with Coston Dickenson and Andres
File this set under GF78 .F73
“I Don’t Know” by May Blitz
“Make it Real” by Betty Adams
“Flip the World” by the Yellow Dandies
