Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 30th (“Doshi Drops the Mic”) Episode 349
Clip from Parks and Rec
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Can’t Stop Workin'” by Neil Young
File this set PS3505 .H3224 L6:
“We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (live)” by the Velvet Underground
“Felicity” by Orange Juice
File this set under T60.8 .H32:
Untitled Track by the Samosa Boys
“Do You Wanna Get Heavy?” by the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
“All Age Club” by Walker Kong and the Dangermakers
File this set under PN1997 .N536:
“Psychological Test” by the Puff Pieces
“License to Confuse” by Sebadoh
“Lord Lord Help Me Just To Rock Rock On” by Mike Doughty
“Days” by Television
