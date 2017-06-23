Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 23rd (“The Human Library”) Episode 348
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_348.mp3
Clip from The Fifth Element
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“I’m an Idea” by Duchess Says
File this set BF575 .E55:
“Heat Vents” by the Heligoats
“Send Your Mind” by Van Morrison
File this set under HM1096 .S736:
“My Family is a Little Weird” by MDC
“Quite a Reputation” by the Chymes
“My Human Gets Me Blues” by Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
File this set under HM211 .A7:
“Human Condition” by Joan as Police Woman
“Person to Person” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
“Common People” by William Shatner
