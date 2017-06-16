Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 16th (“129,864,880”) Episode 347
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_347.mp3
Clip from Cosmos
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“The Place Where I Like to Read” by Snow Fairies
Interview with Laura Burtle, Associate Dean for Scholarly Communications and Digital Library Services at GSU
File this set Case 13-4829, Document 230-1:
“I Want to Exist Alongside You in a Mutually Exclusive Deal” by Housalonia
“Please Don’t Fade Away” by Solid State
“You Can’t Win them All” by Ten Years After
Continued interview with Laura Burtle
File this set under Z722.5 .E424:
“Blackout of Gretely” by Gonn
“Clear Cut” by Jenny Toomey
Continued interview with Laura Burtle
File this set under KF3030.1 .P37:
“That Ain’t It” by Rock Rogers
“Fix and Destroy” by the Dirtmitts
“Ain’t Gonna Give Up Yet”, by Ja Ja Ja
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “The Human Library” on Friday, June 23rd!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/