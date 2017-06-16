Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 16th (“129,864,880”) Episode 347

Friday, June 16, 2017 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_347.mp3

Clip from Cosmos
Intro: “Friction” by Television

“The Place Where I Like to Read” by Snow Fairies

Interview with Laura Burtle, Associate Dean for Scholarly Communications and Digital Library Services at GSU

File this set Case 13-4829, Document 230-1:
“I Want to Exist Alongside You in a Mutually Exclusive Deal” by Housalonia
“Please Don’t Fade Away” by Solid State
“You Can’t Win them All” by Ten Years After

Continued interview with Laura Burtle

File this set under Z722.5 .E424:
“Blackout of Gretely” by Gonn
“Clear Cut” by Jenny Toomey

Continued interview with Laura Burtle

File this set under KF3030.1 .P37:
“That Ain’t It” by Rock Rogers
“Fix and Destroy” by the Dirtmitts

“Ain’t Gonna Give Up Yet”, by Ja Ja Ja

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “The Human Library” on Friday, June 23rd!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/