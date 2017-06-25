Mode 7 – 06/25/2017
The I DON’T KNOW Show
Pop’n TwinBee – Wild Life
Super Smash Bros. Brawl – Shaberu! DS Cooking Navi
Pokemon Trading Card Game – Lightning & Grass Club
Kirby Planet Robobot – Title Screen
LaTale – Bifrost
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse – Rottytops Theme
Super Mario Odyssey – Jump Up, Super Star!
Super Mario Odyssey – New Donk City
Megaman Zero 2 – Ice Brain
Gravity Rush – Resistance and Extermination
Sonic Adventure 2 – E.G.G.M.A.N. (Dr. Eggman’s Theme)
Super Smash Bros. 3DS – Mega Man 2 Medley
South Park 64 – Theme song
Kingdom Hearts II – Sanctuary
Donkey Kong Country – DK’s theme
Megaman X – Storm Eagle