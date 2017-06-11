Mode 7 – 06/11/2017
The SONIC Show
Sonic the Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone
Sonic & Knuckles – Flying Battery Zone
Sonic the Hedgehog – Spring Yard Zone
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 – Aquatic Ruin
Sonic 3 And Knuckles – Flying Battery Act 2
Sonic R – Can You Feel The Sunshine
Sonic Adventure 2 Battle – Security Hall
Sonic The Hedgehog (2006) – Wave Ocean
Sonic Unleashed – Windmill Isle
Sonic Mania – Checkpoint
Sonic Adventure 2 Battle – Escape From The City
Sonic Adventure 2 Battle – A Ghost’s Pumpkin Soup
Sonic Adventure 2 Battle – Dive into Mellow
Sonic Adventure – Open Your Heart
Sonic CD – Sonic Boom
Sonic Heroes – Main Theme
Sonic Adventure 2 Battle – Live and Learn