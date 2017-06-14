Girl Rock – June 13th, 2017

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Zeya Luo

Zee Avi – Concrete Wall

How it Should Be – The Regrettes
Stef Chura – Slow Motion
Leftover Cuties – What’s the Matter?

gobbinjr – i can’t sleep
Lowell – The Bells
Tilly and the Wall – Cacophony
Savoy – Motel – Mindless Blues

Bjork – Army of Me
Chiquita y Chatarra – Oh Cherry, Cherry
Grace Jones – Warm Leatherette

Melt-Banana – Vertigo Game
Naomi Punk – Television Man
Joanna Gruesome – Anti-Parent Cowboy Killers

Mo-Dettes – White Mice
Takako Minekawa – 1.666666
Sheer Mag – Need to Feel Your Love