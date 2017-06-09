Friday Night Fish Fry 6/9/17
- Joe Louis Walker – Ride All Night
- —–
- Magic Slim and the Teardrops – How Many More Years
- Joe Bonamassa – Burning Hell
- Big Bill Morganfield – Dirty Dealin’ Mama
- —–
- The Mannish Boys – Death Letter
- The White Stripes – Death Letter
- The Black Keys – Grown So Ugly
- —–
- J.B. Hutto – I Feel So Good
- Big Mama Thornton – I’m Feeling Alright
- Junior Kimbrough – Do The Romp
- —–
- The Jimmy Dawkins Band – She Got The Blues Too
- The Super Super Blues Band – Sweet Little Angel
- —–
- The Georgia Healers – I Got My Eyes On You
- The Breeze Kings – Don’t Put No Headstone On My Grave
- J.T. Speed – Let Me Ride
- —–
- Eddie Tigner – Route 66
- Lola – Bad Whiskey
- Mr. Frank Edwards – Evil Woman
- —–
- Otis Rush – It’s My Own Fault
- Sugaray Rayford – Pretty Fine Mama
- Johnny B. Moore – I’m Going Upside Your Head