Friday Night Fish Fry 6/9/17

Friday, June 9, 2017 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Joe Louis Walker – Ride All Night
  • —–
  • Magic Slim and the Teardrops – How Many More Years
  • Joe Bonamassa – Burning Hell
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Dirty Dealin’ Mama
  • —–
  • The Mannish Boys – Death Letter
  • The White Stripes – Death Letter
  • The Black Keys – Grown So Ugly
  • —–
  • J.B. Hutto – I Feel So Good
  • Big Mama Thornton – I’m Feeling Alright
  • Junior Kimbrough – Do The Romp
  • —–
  • The Jimmy Dawkins Band – She Got The Blues Too
  • The Super Super Blues Band – Sweet Little Angel
  • —–
  • The Georgia Healers – I Got My Eyes On You
  • The Breeze Kings – Don’t Put No Headstone On My Grave
  • J.T. Speed – Let Me Ride
  • —–
  • Eddie Tigner – Route 66
  • Lola – Bad Whiskey
  • Mr. Frank Edwards – Evil Woman
  • —–
  • Otis Rush – It’s My Own Fault
  • Sugaray Rayford – Pretty Fine Mama
  • Johnny B. Moore – I’m Going Upside Your Head