Friday Night Fish Fry 6/30/2017
- Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe
- —–
- Albert Collins – Honey Hush
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – Texas Flood
- Kirk Fletcher – Let Me Have It All
- —–
- Fred McDowell – Get Right Church
- Furry Lewis – On The Road Again
- Son House – Preachin’ Blues
- Duwayne Burnside and the Mississippi Mafia – Why You Act like That
- —–
- Jeff Healey – How Blue Can You Get
- Pat Travers – Statesboro Blues
- Jimmy Dawkins Band – Blues With a Feeling
- —–
- Tinsley Ellis – I Got To Moan
- Sean Costello – Goombay Rock
- The Georgia Healers – Automatic
- —–
- Delta Moon – Higher Ground
- Brandon Reeves – Blue Eyes
- Motor City Josh and the Big Three – No Fish
- —–
- ZZ Top – A Fool For Your Stockings
- Buddy Guy – Ninety Nine and One Half
- The Doors – Maggie McGill
- —–
- Freddie King – Big Legged Woman
- Canned Heat – Terrapane Blues
- —–
- John Lee Hooker – Mean Mean Woman