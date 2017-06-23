Friday Night Fish Fry 6/23/17
- Paul Butterfield – Living In Memphis
- —–
- Albert King – Match Box Blues
- Joe Louis Walker – I Won’t Do That
- Otis Rush – Hold That Train
- —–
- Muddy Waters – Deep Down In Florida
- Buddy Guy – Every Time I Sing The Blues
- John Lee Hooker – I Feel Good
- —–
- Furry Lewis – East St. Louis Blues
- Sleepy John Estes – I’ll Be Glad When Your Dead
- Leadbelly – Packin’ Trunk
- Johnny Winter – Hey You
- —–
- The Breeze Kings – Mercury Blues
- Sean Chambers – Ten Til Midnight
- The Cazanovas – Borrowed Time
- —–
- The Wood Brothers – One More Day
- Buddy Moss – Pushin’ It
- Joe McGuinness – Payday
- —–
- Lightnin’ Hopkins – Bring Me My Shotgun
- Louisiana Red – I’m Lonesome
- R.L. Burnside – Gone So Long
- —–
- The Mannish Boys – These Kind of Blues
- Big Bill Morganfield – Ramblin’ Mind
- Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train