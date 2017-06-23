Friday Night Fish Fry 6/23/17

Friday, June 23, 2017
  • Paul Butterfield – Living In Memphis
  • —–
  • Albert King – Match Box Blues
  • Joe Louis Walker – I Won’t Do That
  • Otis Rush – Hold That Train
  • —–
  • Muddy Waters – Deep Down In Florida
  • Buddy Guy – Every Time I Sing The Blues
  • John Lee Hooker – I Feel Good
  • —–
  • Furry Lewis – East St. Louis Blues
  • Sleepy John Estes – I’ll Be Glad When Your Dead
  • Leadbelly – Packin’ Trunk
  • Johnny Winter – Hey You
  • —–
  • The Breeze Kings – Mercury Blues
  • Sean Chambers – Ten Til Midnight
  • The Cazanovas – Borrowed Time
  • —–
  • The Wood Brothers – One More Day
  • Buddy Moss – Pushin’ It
  • Joe McGuinness – Payday
  • —–
  • Lightnin’ Hopkins – Bring Me My Shotgun
  • Louisiana Red – I’m Lonesome
  • R.L. Burnside – Gone So Long
  • —–
  • The Mannish Boys – These Kind of Blues
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Ramblin’ Mind
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train